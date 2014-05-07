Products for Medicine Introduces Central Sterile Processing

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Central sterile processing is essential for medical facilities, not only ensuring that doctors and surgeons have the proper equipment they need, but also preventing the growth and spread of disease as well as the possibility for infection. Although convenient, finding a reliable online marketplace for these central sterile processing supplies can be difficult. Products for Medicine, a trusted source for medical equipment, is thrilled to offer a solution by introducing a division for central sterile processing.



End the hassle of ordering central sterile processing supplies with Products for Medicine’s online store, which conveniently organizes sterilization equipment in three categories: equipment divided into three categories: Aesculap, face shields, and Genesis / V. Mueller / Cardinal Health. Specializing in the highest quality medical supplies in Anaheim, CA, as seen at www.productsformedicine.com , Products for Medicine houses an extensive inventory of filter paper, face shields, data cards, and steam arrows for central sterile processing. The medical supply experts also carry a variety of sterilization trays, containers, and mats, all at competitive pricing. In addition to central sterile processing supplies, Products for Medicine is one of the premier manufacturers and repair facilities for the xenon arc lamp, viewable at http://productsformedicine.com.previewc40.carrierzone.com/store/xenon-lamps/ and also a industry leader for operating room equipment in Anaheim, found at http://productsformedicine.com.previewc40.carrierzone.com/store/operating-room-equipment/



For xenon arc lamps, operating room supplies, and now, central sterile processing equipment, Products for Medicine has the expansive selection, fair pricing, and knowledgeable experts to eliminate the stress from ordering medical supplies.



About Products for Medicine

Products For Medicine, based in Anaheim, CA, is a leading online source for medical and dental equipment. Founded in 1989, Products for Medicine manufactures, maintains, and repairs a varied selection of sterilization systems, lighting sources, and operation equipment for medical professionals.



Danielle Patterson

Products for Medicine

1201 East Ball Road, Suite H

Anaheim, California 92805

(800) 333-3087

danielle@productsformedicine.com

http://www.productsformedicine.com