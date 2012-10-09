November Elections Provide Relevant Learning Opportunities for Students

Lake Forest, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Wieser Educational, a leader in innovative educational materials, is offering a 20-percent discount on American History and Government textbooks and supplementary materials to help educate students on these topics as the November elections near and public interest is high. Discounted texts are available in a range of age and grade levels on the company’s website, www.wiesereducational.com.



Chris Wieser, marketing director at Wieser Educational, commented on the current discount. “We are firm believers in constantly expanding one’s education. The upcoming election season presents an ideal opportunity to connect classroom learning with current events, which prompted us to offer a discount on relevant products.” He added, “Our History and Government materials help students link what they learn in school with what is happening in the real world, offering a unique perspective and learning opportunity.”



In addition to textbooks and products for struggling learners, Wieser Educational offers a range of educational materials including the now!Board – a unique set of tools that transforms any flat surface into an Interactive Whiteboard.



