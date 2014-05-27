Professional Acrylic Product Manufacturing Company Brings a Wide Array of Acrylic Displays, Photo Frames & Holders

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Acrylic products have a wide area of applications. Acrylic is often considered as a durable material that can be used in making a wide variety of products. China based professional manufacturing company of acrylic products now announces the availability of various kinds of products that can be increasingly used in advertising and brand promotions.



Their latest offering is the acrylic displays that can be used in displaying a wide variety of items such as jewelries and cosmetics. There are a large variety of display solutions that help in displaying products in a presentable manner. This helps in drawing the attention of the customers and making products more saleable. The displays have been designed carefully so that displayed items could gain more prominence among the viewers. Available in a wide variety of designs, these displays could be placed in shops, supermarkets, exhibitions and other places.



Today, many marketers believe that presentation plays a great role in increasing the salability of products. And Shenzhen Yida has a wide variety of display solutions for companies to promote their products among the targeted customers. Besides displays, they also have a wide variety of acrylic holders that can be used to create more awareness about a product or a brand. They have card holders and brochure holders which companies can use to keep business cards, promotional literatures, flyers, brochures etc. These kinds of literature will give a comprehensive idea about a company and its product offerings. Thus, it can play a great role in building the reputation of a company.



Besides offering advertising and promotional product displays, the company also brings acrylic photo frames for individual users. These photo frames are available in different designs and can serve the purpose of an excellent home décor. They have photo frames for holding photos of different sizes and these frames can be placed on a table or a flat surface or can even be mounted on a wall.



Shenzhen Yida Acrylic Product Manufacturer Company has a wide variety of acrylic products that can serve various purposes of an individual or a business user. One may check the products available on their website www.china-acrylic-factory.com.



About Shenzhen Yida Acrylic Product Manufacturer Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Yida is one of biggest professional acrylic products and acrylic displays factory and manufacturer in Shenzhen. The company believes in “customer first, quality-oriented, innovation, excellence” business philosophy, and offers best quality products. They have experienced workers, professional technology, advanced production equipment, clean production environment, strong manufacturing capability and try to develop unique and high quality products.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: 0086-755-85268096

Fax: 0086-755-23030081

Email: yidaacrylic@hotmail.com

Website: http://www.china-acrylic-factory.com