Professional Air Duct Cleaning Service Offered by California Based Company

Sherman Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- SoCal Air Duct Cleaning, an air duct cleaning service in Sherman Oaks, California, is offering professional cleaning services for air ducts, dryer vents, attics, and insulations. The company uses a variety of cleaning methods for each of these locations resulting to cleaner and safer homes.



SoCal Air Duct Cleaning currently offers their professional cleaning services to areas inside the state of California. The professional cleaning service consists of 3 parts: inspection, estimation, and then the actual cleaning procedures. They do this so that the client and the company will have agreed on a pre-determined price before the actual cleaning commences. Air duct cleaning is the company’s highest priority since they know the importance of the air duct for air quality and air circulation. SoCal Air Duct Cleaning cleans air ducts by removing all of the built-up debris as well as sweeping and wiping dust and other particles in the air duct. Aside from this, they also fix and/or replace parts that have been damaged overtime. This same methodology applies to the dryer vent although they inspect the dryer vents more thoroughly because it is more prone to damage than the air ducts.



They also provide attic cleaning Sherman Oaks, CA. For the attic cleaning, the company first sweeps the area to get rid of all debris. The company then searches for moulds and animal droppings and then finally decontaminates the area. The final service that they offer is insulation replacement service in Sherman Oaks CA. The insulation replacement service removes the hazard of damaged insulation by completely replacing the worn out and damaged parts with brand new parts. In this way, the owners of the house would feel more secure as health problems will not be caused by the insulation system.



About SoCal Air Duct Cleaning

SoCal Air Duct Cleaning is a company that provides quality cleaning services to the residents of the state of California. The company aims to remove the hazards of dirty and faulty air circulation systems to their clients. Although relatively new, the company has already gained massive success due to the quality of service they provide.



Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403