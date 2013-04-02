Professional Audio Gear at RK Audio

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- When it comes to buying professional audio equipment, it’s always better to approach authorized dealers for brands. Cheap audio equipments will not usually last long. Professional audio equipments are just the opposite although they cost more. RK Audio is an audio equipment store selling professional audio gears at relatively affordable prices, with many added benefits during purchase.



In addition to pro audio gear, RK Audio also features a great selection of music accessories. They also offer various DJ gear from many popular brands namely Pioneer DJ, Akai, DBX, JBL M Audio etc. The DJ equipments offered include performance effectors, 2-channel, 3-channel and 4-channel mixers, DJ workstations, media players/controllers, tabletop players, turntables etc as well as accessories including CD cases, trolleys, bags, DJ Software/Hardware bundles, coffins etc.



RK Audio features a wide selection of other equipments including computer audio equipments, lighting equipments, analog and digital mixers, signal processing units, speakers, woofers and sub woofers, microphones, wireless systems and sound monitoring systems. “Our music accessories selection is one of the largest on the web, and we are also proud authorized dealers for JBL, Rane, Crown, QSC, Native Instruments, DBX, Shure and more,” states the pro audio store’s official website. The store also regularly updates the stock and introduces new equipments.



The store’s latest addition to powered speaker system SKU is the JBL Eon 210P 2-way speaker system. The 300W portable equipment is sold almost everywhere else at a manufacturer suggested retail price of $1249. RK Audio provides customers with a special offer for the equipment, giving them a 39% discount. The JBL Eon 210P is priced at $765. The audio store also offers free shipping for all orders as well as 10-50% discounts for many products. To take a look at the store’s wide selection and order equipments free of shipping costs, visit www.rkaudio.com.



About RK Audio

RK Audio pro audio store came into operation in the year 2007. The family owned store is committed to delivering branded music and sound gear at the lowest prices. Almost all the items are shipped the same day the orders are placed, and the store ships for free on all ground orders. RK Audio also offers 10% discounts on many of their products and are authorized dealers various brands including JBL. The company guarantees competitive price tags and fast delivery.



Media Contact



118 East 28th St

Suite 214

New York NY 10016

Phone: 212-679-7216

Web: http://rkaudio.com