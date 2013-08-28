Professional Brazilian Wax in Manhattan

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- One of the most talked about bikini wax is the Brazilian wax, which as the name suggests finds its origination in Brazil. It was introduced in the United States by seven sisters who opened the first such salon in New York. Over the years, this form of hair removing technique has gained popularity spiraled by the high acceptance among the well-known celebrities. However, this technique involves more than just fashion and is highly correlated to hygiene while offering a sense of freedom and freshness.



Before you decide to try Brazilian wax in Manhattan, you may want to understand what exactly the technique is. One of the most distinguishing features of this technique is that it removes all the hair from the front and the back part of the pubic area. People opting for this hair removal technique need to understand a couple of features. Firstly, it is more expensive when compared to the regular waxing techniques used. Secondly, because the method targets removal of hair from the most sensitive part of your body, it can be very painful. Although, there are many methods used to manage the pain, the fact remains that the pain cannot be completed eliminated. The average time taken to get a complete Brazilian wax is about half an hour but can vary depending on the amount of hair that needs to be removed. One important point before starting the waxing procedure is to cut the hair to about one-fourth inch to make it simpler to pull out the hair.



Another point that can be embarrassing to individuals especially first-timers is that you need to remove your underwear while getting this procedure done. Many people prefer doing the bikini wax at home; however, it can be very dangerous especially when you do not have the necessary training. The probability of getting hurt is very high, which is why if you want to try the method at home, it is recommended you begin with the simpler methods of French or English wax. If the procedure is not done correctly, the chances of suffering from an infection are high. It is recommended to let the professionals handle the job. Users are advised to find a reliable salon having experienced and trained personnel to perform the Brazilian wax. It is advisable to undertake a detailed diligence on the various salons that offer these services and check the references and recommendations before making your decision.



Dyanna Spa is a well-known spa providing various kinds of hair removal services in New York since 1983. One of the specialized services offered at this salon is the Manhattan Brazilian wax, which was available when no other salons were offering this technique. One of the benefits of availing the services here is the fact that the prices for the services have not been increased for several years. Therefore, you can procure high-quality services at affordable prices that do not add any financial burden to you. The salon has been voted as the best spa in New York for salon on numerous occasions. For more information visit the site at http://dyannaspa.wordpress.com/2013/08/24/brazilian_waxing-manhattan_ny/ .



About Dyanna Spa

The spa provides different kinds of hair removal services to people of both sexes. However, the salon has gained a high reputation as one of the leading providers of Brazilian wax in Manhattan since several years.



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40 East 21st Street Manhattan, NY

Phone: 212-995 2355

Website: http://dyannaspa.wordpress.com/2013/08/24/brazilian_waxing-manhattan_ny/