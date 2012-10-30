Professional Building Maintenance and Janitorial Company

Tualatin, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Janitorial services are a need for a home or a company. The professional services that are provided by Janitorial companies should include a host of services so that the service wouldn’t have to be checked by the customer. With over 49 years of experience in catering to building maintenance and janitorial services, Cascade Building Services has been serving many clients across Portland, New Port, Central Oregon and Vancouver. The reputation that they carry speaks volumes about the professional services they provide. As an established janitorial company the services they offer are incomparable.



With well trained staff and uniformed appearance appeals to the customers. All the staff members are completely credible as extensive background checks are done on each one of them. They are also well trained in catering to all the janitorial needs. As a company that has been service customers for a long time they are realize the need of being environment friendly. The products used by Cascade Building Services are completely natural and environment friendly. They are specialists in providing cleaning services for one-time or can also be hired for longer periods. All the services are available round the year and round the clock.



The services offered by Cascade Building Services are innumerable. As they have extensive experience in ensuring that the building is maintained speckles, their services are equally unquestionable. Carpet cleaning, window cleaning, general cleaning, day porter services, landscaping, recycling, security checks, gutter cleaning, handyman services, roof maintenance and cleaning, dumpster cleaning and many more are offered at absolutely affordable prices. They even carry the reputation of sponsoring the Tualatin youth Sports and carry the green seal depicting their responsibility towards nature.



Customers and clients who wish to hire a dependable janitorial service can use the ‘request a quote’ tab and specify the services that would be required. As a company that has been in business since 1961, there is complete assurance for all the services that they provide. Being able to find the best source of cleaning and also ensuring that the environment is protected is made possible with Cascade Building Services. To check out the various services that they offer and to book their services visit http://cascadebuildingservices.com/ . Customers can also contact (503) 691-0776 or send in the queries to Darren@cascadebuildingservices.com



Follow us on:

Facebook - http://www.facebook.com/pages/Cascade-Building-Services/188690257893658