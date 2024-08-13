Professional Diode Laser Hair Removal Machine Buying Guide

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2024 -- Many people choose to remove excess hair from their body and face for cosmetic, social, or medical reasons. Excessive hair growth is mainly seen in conditions like hirsutism and hypertrichosis. Hirsutism refers to the appearance or increase of hair in androgen-dependent areas in women. Hypertrichosis refers to increased hair in any area of the body in men or women. There are many traditional hair removal methods, such as waxing, shaving, tweezing, and chemical hair removal. However, these methods can only temporarily remove the hair shaft on the surface of the skin, leaving the deep hair follicles intact, and the hair regenerates quickly. Electrolysis and hot wax can effectively destroy hair follicles and prevent hair regeneration. Although these two methods can remove hair permanently, they are cumbersome, time-consuming, inefficient, and may leave scars, so they are rarely used now.



Laser hair removal is now widely used. Laser technology can conveniently and permanently remove hair from large areas of the body, such as lip hair, beard, hairline, excess eyebrows (eyebrow trimming), inverted eyelashes, pubic hair in the groin and perineum, excess body hair on the trunk and limbs, and unwanted hair formed after skin grafting or flap surgery. Compared with the aforementioned hair removal methods, laser hair removal is convenient, efficient, less uncomfortable, and has a low incidence of scars and other complications.



Overview

As early as the 1960s, Goldman first described the destruction of melanin in hair follicles by ruby laser, but it was not used clinically. In the 1980s, Ohshiro described hair loss after ruby laser treatment of a pigmented nevus, but the epidermis was also severely damaged. In 1993, Harvard University's Wellman Medical Optics Laboratory launched research on ruby laser hair removal. Subsequently, ruby lasers, Nd:yag lasers, etc., were successively used in laser hair removal treatments and achieved remarkable results. Since then, new laser machines have been developed one after another, achieving ideal clinical treatment results. Laser hair removal is often used for congenital hirsutism, while most acquired hirsutism is often accompanied by obvious endocrine disorders. Severe internal diseases must be ruled out, and all drugs that may cause hirsutism must be stopped, or anti-androgen drugs must be taken to eradicate the cause.

Laser Hair Removal Mechanism

The principle of laser hair removal is based on the theory of selective photothermal action. Hair follicles and hair shafts are rich in melanin. Melanin is distributed between cells in the hair bulb matrix and can also be transferred to the structure of the hair shaft. Laser can specifically target melanin. After the melanin absorbs the energy of the laser, the temperature rises sharply, causing the surrounding hair follicle tissue to be damaged, thereby achieving the purpose of hair removal.

Why choose a diode laser hair removal machine?

A diode laser is a type of laser that uses a semiconductor as its active medium, and it's a popular choice for hair removal due to its ability to specifically target melanin in hair follicles, making it effective on a variety of skin types, including both light and dark complexions.



Their longer wavelength allows for deeper skin penetration and less discomfort compared to other methods, making them a less painful and safer option.



Diode lasers offer faster treatment times as they cover larger areas, leading to more efficient sessions. They are particularly effective for thicker hair and provide long-lasting results, with a reduced likelihood of regrowth.



