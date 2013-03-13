Professional Dog Training Facility to Continue Using Highly Successful Sit Means Sit Collar

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Professional dog training facility Sit Means Sit Hawaii continues its commitment to helping dog owners in the sunny tropical paradise turn their canine companions into the disciplined dogs that they had always wanted them to be. At Sit Means Sit, dog owners can meet some of the most capable dog trainers on the island. Choosing the best professional dog trainer Hawaii has can be a little tricky, but Sit Means Sit makes a strong argument with services that aim to address issues such as basic puppy manners, leash pulling, controlling aggression, housebreaking, random jumping, nuisance barking, digging and chewing. They also train dogs to come when called, and they provide basic and advanced obedience training for both the family dog, and even for special K9 work dogs.



Owning a dog entails a heavy responsibility not only to the animal, but also to the people that the owner frequently interacts with, such as family, friends, and neighbors. Domesticated as they are, dogs are still capable of inflicting considerable damage to property. Large dogs have even been reported to have maimed or seriously injured a significant number of people. Many dog owners either do not have the time nor the willingness to train their dog on proper canine behavior. This may not seem much to them, until their dog takes a bite at their neighbor’s kids and they end up facing various legal complications, not to mention the fact that their dog could be put down for the owner’s lack of responsibility.



However which way people look at it, training the family dog will always be the responsible thing any dog owner should prepare for. Sit Means Sit Hawaii even send their dog trainers to their clients’ homes in order to get a feel for their dogs and how the owners interact with them. This way, the trainers can formulate a specific training strategy that they feel would work best in that situation. This “test drive” comes at no additional cost to the dog owner, and is a great way to start their pet on a journey towards inner canine peace and discipline. Their patented Sit Means Sit collar has proven to be an effective way to control man’s best friend, and the facility’s previous clients have nothing but praises for their efficiency. Interested families may visit their website, http://sitmeanssithawaii.com/ for more information on how to help their dog lick their bad habits away.



