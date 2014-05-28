Professional Fire Restoration Services Prepare for Sedona Slide Fire

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Professional fire restoration services in Sedona are expecting insurance damage claims to increase as almost 14,400 acres have been ravaged by the Arizona Slide Fire near Sedona. More than 975 firefighters from around the Southwest have been putting in long hours battling the flames that caused almost 1,000 residents voluntarily evacuate. The fire began Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. and is still blazing strong powered by wind gusts and plenty of dry woodland fuel.



The Sedona Slide fire so far has not affected any structures but continues to torch through the popular and scenic destination of Oak Creek Canyon near Sedona. Dillon Winicki, a spokesman for Incident Command, warned residents may continue to see an increase in smoke damage as fire crews continue burnout operations in Oak Creek Canyon. Dry conditions from the past winter have aggravated the fire-fighting scene around the Arizona Slide Fire, which has become a national safety concern for both firefighters and local Sedona residents.



The scenic recreation area between Sedona and Flagstaff is blanketed by smoke-filled skies, and many residents have left voluntarily. Hundreds of people including campers were evacuated from the Oak Creek Canyon area while many have been relocated to temporary American Red Cross shelters.



According to David Loren Sullivan, head of Business Development at DRYPRO Disaster Restoration, "No one plans for disaster, but begining fire damage restoration right away will save you both time and money. Fire and smoke damage does not end when the flames go out." Mr. Sullivan added, "Fire ash is highly acidic and will rot anything it comes in contact with. It takes only minutes to discolor appliances and turn plastics yellow. Defects in metals and wood can be seen after a few hours." For additional information on professional fire restoration services visit http://www.DRYPROAz.com.



About DRYPRO Disaster Restoration

DRYPRO Disaster Restoration Arizona is a preferred insurance provider because they are committed to delivering only the highest level of customer satisfaction. They provide their clients and partners with the best local water, fire, and smoke damage restoration services available. Our thoughts are with the families affected by the Arizona Slide Fire.



Contact:



David Loren Sullivan

Business Development

DRYPRO Disaster Restoration

6501 E Greenway Pkwy #103 Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(602) 796-4218

Dan@dryproaz.com

http://www.dryproaz.com