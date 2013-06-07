Professional Garage Door Services in Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Garage Doors are extremely crucial in the architecture of each and every home. They need to be durable, safe, easy to operate and most importantly match the design of the home. And Door Mart Services offers just about all these and many more Garage Door Houston TX services right from installation to repairs. They specialize in custom garage doors to suit various styles of architecture such as Mediterranean style, East Coast architecture and Spanish Revival architecture. They also offer sectional door garages or single door garages or those doors that work on Extension Springs. The expert technicians here would attend to immediate repairs such as stuck doors, broken panes, track damages, rollers, springs, warps, and malfunction in the opener and so on.



Door Mart Services offers their garage door services at the best prices in the industry. They are experts in dealing with all kinds of residential and commercial garage doors. They also deal with contemporary garage doors especially those that are insulated and made up of wood and steel. Apart from being insured they also offer labor warranties. They are always open for emergency services throughout the week. All that the customers have to do is call them as soon as they feel the emergency. The technicians here at Door Mart Services are extremely professional and they also have experience in home improvement services. They are also available for regular maintenance services such as lubricating the moving parts, track adjustments, chain tightening, replacing bolts and nuts and so on.



The customers can also call Door Mart Services for an In-House Estimate. Accordingly they would provide customized solutions for installing new garage doors based on the specifications of the customers. They have technicians who are aware of the technicalities of the major product lines both manual and automatic featured by popular garage door manufacturers. They also offer coupons for their customers to avail special discounts on the services such as Discount on Service Calls, Discount for Seniors and Discount for Veterans. Customers can also take a look at the brochure online to compare various models in Garage Doors.



To know more about their garage door Houston TX installation, repairs and services in detail visit website www.garagedoorhouston.org/



Door Mart Services, http://www.garagedoorhouston.org based at Humble, Texas is a company that provides all kinds of Garage Door services Houston TX such as installation, repairs and opener services. They offer their services in the entire area surrounding Houston such as Humble, Atascocita, Kingwood and Spring. Customers can call them for free estimates or can fill out a contact form on their website and they would get back to their customers as quickly as possible. They are experts in solving all kinds of problems linked to garage door. They have a team of technicians who are also home improvement experts and so the customers can rely on them for professional services.



