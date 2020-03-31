Professional Hair Care Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024 - L'Oréal, Henkel AG & Co, Procter & Gamble

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- The global professional hair care market was valued at $18,072 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $23,601 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The professional hair care market includes the premium and salon based products that are organic and paraben-free and ensure damage-free hair with a healthy scalp.



The growth of the global professional haircare market is significantly driven by fluctuation in hairstyle trends, the rapid increase in disposable income, population growth, and the rise in air pollution across the world. Moreover, increase in the use of professional haircare products in developed regions and growth in adoption of organic ingredients are expected to create a lot of opportunities for the hair colouring products, and shampoo manufacturers to create a mass customer base. However, the high cost of such premium and professional products, and involvement of hazardous chemicals to soften hair hamper the global professional haircare market.



Major Key Players of the Professional Hair Care Market are:

L'Oréal Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (Estée Lauder), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Olaplex, and Pai Shau.



The global professional hair care market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market is classified into hair colouring, shampoo, styling agent, and straightening and perming product. By distribution channel, the professional haircare market is classified into hypermarket, salon, speciality store, e-commerce, pharmacy, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific professional hair care market size is highly fragmented. Professional hair care products consumption in this region is on the rise, owing to the increase in working women & young urban consumers.



Research objectives:



– To study and analyze the global Professional Hair Care consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Professional Hair Care market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Professional Hair Care manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze Professional Hair Care with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Professional Hair Care industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



