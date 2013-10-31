Professional High Quality Bearings from AOBOTE - SKF 6202 Bearings for Increased Application Performance

Wuxi, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- OBOTE offers the most professional and high quality bearings for different applications. The company offers different bearing types such as SKF 6204 bearings, SKF 6205 bearings, FAG bearing, SKF 6203 bearings, KOYO Bearing, SKF 6202 bearings and NTN Bearing. The company specializes in operation and service of the world famous imported bearings. The bearings available here are known for their sustainability, reliability and efficiency. They offer bearings to various applications such as agriculture, aerospace, automotives, construction, mining, paper industry, rail, wind energy and many more such applications. Bearings are available in different forms such as ball bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, tapered roller bearing, spherical roller bearings and aircraft landing wheel bearings



The Timken Bearings can be found in different types such as the antifriction bearings, housed units, bearing kits and so on at AOBOTE. Timken is a company that is known for offering unique bearing solutions and bearings that help keep the machines and equipment in condition. The Timken bearings are reliable and are famous for maximizing the uptime and avoid downtime in machinery. These bearings take a radial load for all radial bearings. Timken¡¯s thrust bearings can manage the thrust loads while they provide resistance to high shock load in different applications. The thrust bearings are available in different shapes such as balls, cylindrical, crossed roller, stamped tapered, etc.



The tapered roller Timken bearings come with unique designs for managing thrust as well as radial loads in housings as well as rotating shafts. There are different bearing combinations in tapered rolling such as single, double as well as four row tapered configurations. These different configurations enhance the performance of various applications that are extremely demanding. Timken also offers the widest range of spherical bearings. The design attributes of SKF 6004 bearings meet both FAA quality standards as well as customer expectations. The engineered surfaces of the bearings further help in improving the frictional performance in the machinery.



To know more about Timken bearings and SKF 608 bearings visit website http://www.skfbearing-china.com



About AOBOTE Bearing Limited Company

AOBOTE Bearing Limited Company, http://www.skfbearing-china.com based at Hongkong is a SKF 6205 bearings company that manufactures high quality bearings. They provide high quality American SKF 6305 bearings, Germany SKF 6004 bearings, SKF 608 bearings, Japan NTN / NSK and NACHI bearings, etc. The company spends a large quantity of financial and human resources in researching and manufacturing bearings with the highest quality.



Media Contact

AOBOTE Bearings

Phone: 00852-30697782

Email: sales@abtbearings.com

Website URL: http://www.skfbearing-china.com