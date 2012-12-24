Professional Indemnity Insurance in Australia New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Professional Indemnity Insurance in Australia is a report about the Australian market for and distribution of policies covering professional liability. For 2007, 2011 and with a forecast for 2015, the study breaks down the market for professional indemnity insurance on a standardised basis by professional group with 12 categories considered as follows:



accountancy and finance

alternative medicine

architecture and engineering

broadcasting and publishing

estate agency and property

financial and insurance intermediation

healthcare-related services

IT and business consulting

legal services

marketing

medicine and dentistry

other professional sectors



Furthermore, on the basis of a survey of 140 professional associations, it identifies affinity schemes for professional indemnity insurance in Australia set up between professional bodies and brokers or underwriters of this type of cover, highlights other key underwriters and brokers of professional indemnity insurance and other distribution channels used to sell this form of insurance, and discusses key issues associated with the market. As such, the report is the most comprehensive analysis of professional indemnity insurance in Australia ever produced.



You may be able to use these reports in one or more of the following ways:



- to compare the size, growth rates and future prospects of professional liability insurance markets in Australia across 12 distinct categories, utilising the market data annexe as a convenient source of data already in Excel format;



- to evaluate the potential for your organisation to target professional indemnity propositions at specific professions;



- to understand the competitive environment for broking and underwriting in Australia by professional category;



- to gain access to a single comprehensive source of information providing broker and / or underwriter details for affinity schemes set up by professional associations for this form of insurance;



- to appreciate which professional categories in Australia offer the best long-term potential, which are already saturated with competitors, and what product or distribution innovations are occurring.



