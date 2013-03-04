Professional Indemnity Insurance Is a Must for the Members of Professional Bodies

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Just as being insured is an essential part of earning, indemnity insurance is essential for the professionals. However, very few professionals are aware of the need to get indemnity insurance. Finding an answer to who would require indemnity insurance would point toward all the businesses or the professional bodies offering professional services or advice. Whereas, it can be pointed out that having indemnity insurance is not a legal binding when certain companies are concerned, it is also true that most of the professional bodies and businesses insist that their members have indemnity insurance.



Professional indemnity insurance must be regarded as an essential part in businesses. Making mistakes is much of a part of human nature. However, when it comes to professional ground, mistakes are punishable in terms of finances. It is therefore important that an individual, when he is part of a professional or advisory body, to hold indemnity insurance. The insurance can be regarded as a protection against mistakes in the professional world that otherwise has to be paid off with huge amounts.



Making a mistake in professional capacity can harm the client and that in turn can cause the individual member tremendous financial loss. However, when the concerned member holds the professional indemnity insurance, all the compensation that the individual had to make, is covered by the insurance company. However, it must be noted that just as in case of general insurance policies, the indemnity insurance will compensate for all the damages or loss up to the limit that is covered by the policy. However, it may be pointed out that an individual may file a case, when uninsured. But, in such cases, chances are high that the individual loses and under the circumstances he would end up paying more than the amount needed for compensation. Hence, it is always better and safer to hold the professional indemnity insurance.



The professional indemnity insurance covers a number of fields in case when an individual is sued for compensation. The insurance policy covers instances when the individual member has shown negligence or has failed to perform the duty with due care and hence has caused trouble for the client. The insurance policy also covers the compensation the member has to pay for loss of important documents. The insurance coverage also applies to cases of infringement of the intellectual property rights. Compensation for slander or inadvertent libel is covered under the indemnity insurance policy, while also covering cases of unintentional breach of confidence.



