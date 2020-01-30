Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Latest released 2020 version of market study on UK Professional Indemnity Insurance Market with 43+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand in depth analysis. At present, the market has established its presence. The Research presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, focused opinions, details, and industry certified market data. The Key Players profiled are AXA, Zurich, Aviva, Hiscox, Lloyds of London, Canopius, Aspen, Barbican, Channel, Hamilton, Libra, Amlin, Lockton, Miller, Aon, Maven, Liberty Mutual, Markel, HCC, QBE, Travelers, AmTrust, Allianz, Ageas



To Get Sample pages: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2463579-uk-professional-indemnity-insurance-market



UK Professional Indemnity Insurance Market Update 2019

#Summary:

Professional indemnity insurers are taking steps to address unsustainable levels of unprofitability caused by years of fierce competition and underpricing. In this saturated market, growth will continue to be largely driven by underlying economic performance and premium rate rises, which are anticipated to continue in 2020. Price rises and changing insurer appetites are leading to increased switching among SMEs at renewal, as well as shifts in the competitive landscape.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the UK professional indemnity insurance market. It looks at market size as well as changes in premiums, claims, distribution, regulation, and future opportunities, including our proprietary GWP forecasts. It provides a thorough analysis of the distribution dynamics in the SME segment, leveraging findings from our 2019 UK SME Insurance Survey.

Scope:

- The UK professional indemnity insurance market was worth £1.97bn in 2019, marking growth of 14.4%.

- We anticipate higher rates of growth to continue in 2020, although premium rate rises will be tempered by uncertain economic performance.

- There has been little growth in the penetration of professional indemnity insurance among SMEs. We estimate that 46-55% of SMEs have PII - a figure that has remained broadly the same over the last two years.

- SME switching levels have increased, with 13.5% of medium-sized companies changing provider in 2019.

To Buy the Full Report: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2463579



Reasons to buy:

- Understand the size of the market and the factors underlying its growth.

- Develop your proposition to target growth segments.

- Ensure you remain competitive as new innovations and insurance models begin to enter the market.

- Adapt your distribution strategy to ensure it is efficient and still meets customer purchasing habits.

Companies Mentioned in the Report: AXA, Zurich, Aviva, Hiscox, Lloyds of London, Canopius, Aspen, Barbican, Channel, Hamilton, Libra, Amlin, Lockton, Miller, Aon, Maven, Liberty Mutual, Markel, HCC, QBE, Travelers, AmTrust, Allianz, Ageas



Table of Content:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET CONTEXT

3. PROFESSIONAL INDEMNITY INSURANCE AND SMES

4. COMPETITION

5. APPENDIX

To View Detailed Table of Content: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/report-info/2463579-uk-professional-indemnity-insurance-market



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Western / Eastern Europe or Southeast Asia.