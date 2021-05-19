Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Professional Indemnity Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Professional Indemnity Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Professional Indemnity Insurance Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in Professional Indemnity Insurance Market are:

Alliance Insurance (Dubai), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Axa S.A. (France), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Berkley Corporation (Australia), Vero Insurance (Australia), Qatar Insurance Company (Qatar), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Hyperion Insurance Group (Howden Group) (United Kingdom)



Professional Indemnity Insurance Market Overview:

Professional indemnity insurance protects a business or organization against uncertain losses due to a data breach, breach of duty, wrong advice to clients, and poor service. It includes public liability, employer's liability, product liability insurance which can provide coverage in legal defense, compensation, runoff cover, etc. Professional indemnity insurance provides legal fees, expenses, and other costs in case of organizational mistakes.



Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Breach Cases in Business

Need for Insurance to Protect Business Against the Financial Losses



Market Trend

Increasing Use of Professional Indemnity Insurance in Covering Public Liability Insurance



Market Challenges

Stiff Competition in the Professional Indemnity Insurance Market



Professional Indemnity Insurance Market Segmentation & Data Breakdown:

by Type (Public Liability Insurance, Employer's Liability Insurance, Product Liability Insurance, Others), Distribution Channel (Brokers, Agency, Online Service), Coverage (Legal Defence, Compensation, Runoff Insurance, Others), End User (Financial Advisors, Architects, Healthcare Professionals, Solicitors, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



