Alliance Insurance, American International Group, , Axa S.A., Aviva plc, Berkley Corporation, Vero Insurance, Qatar Insurance Company, Berkshire Hathaway, Hyperion Insurance Group



On 23rd October 2020, Berkshire Hathaway launches D&O and professional indemnity cover in Dubai. According to a statement from BHSI, its D&O liability insurance is a clear and simply worded policy that is built expressly for the complex and evolving risks facing directors, officers and their companies. It can also be easily customized to include features that customers want in their D&O policy for specific business needs and exposures.



Definition:

Professional indemnity insurance protects a business or organization against uncertain losses due to a data breach, breach of duty, wrong advice to clients, and poor service. It includes public liability, employer's liability, product liability insurance which can provide coverage in legal defense, compensation, runoff cover, etc. Professional indemnity insurance provides legal fees, expenses, and other costs in case of organizational mistakes.



Market Trends:

- Increasing Use of Professional Indemnity Insurance in Covering Public Liability Insurance



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Number of Breach Cases in Business

- Need for Insurance to Protect Business Against the Financial Losses



Market Opportunities:

- Surging Spendings on the Professional Indemnity Insurance in Businesses and Organisation Against the Uncertain Losses



The Global Professional Indemnity Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Public Liability Insurance, Employer's Liability Insurance, Product Liability Insurance, Others), Distribution Channel (Brokers, Agency, Online Service), Coverage (Legal Defence, Compensation, Runoff Insurance, Others), End User (Financial Advisors, Architects, Healthcare Professionals, Solicitors, Others)



Professional Indemnity Insurance the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Professional Indemnity Insurance Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments.



Geographically World Professional Indemnity Insurance markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Professional Indemnity Insurance markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Professional Indemnity Insurance Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report.



