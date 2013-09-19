Professional Legal Services That Have Made People in Seattle Very Happy

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Greyhound legal is Seattle’s premier legal messenger service which includes fingerprinting, cheap courier services among others.



Greyhound Legal can be found easily on the internet. The firm is locally owned and has a powerful presence in the online world. Their site can be easily looked up on Google search. They also have active presence on Facebook where they constantly interact with people who have queries or any other doubts. They also have made it possible to make their services more comprehensible through their YouTube channel. Interactive sessions explaining various services have been uploaded through this channel and can be accessed at any point.



Another highlight of their services this week, in particular, is that they have offered 25 per cent off on their various legal services. To know more about their offer, people can check their Facebook page or tune in to their YouTube channel or even visit their website. They are available to take any type of orders at any time of the year and also have a request form on their site which is easy to fill in.



Of the various legal services that they provide fingerprinting is one of the highlights. Fingerprinting takes just about five minutes and they charge a one time flat fee which allows for a maximum of five tries of fingerprinting.



Yet another aspect that these services have is that they guarantee 90 per cent success rate in serving legal documents and getting their customers’ job done. Greyhounds Legal boasts of having such a success rate and if any client loses his or her case, the firm also ensures that the payment is returned.



They have also made it easy for people to access their services by keeping certain basic features free of any charges. This includes no fee for people locates as well as social security number verifications. These two services would be free of cost for all clients of Greyhound Legal. So considering the cheaper rates at which they provide their services, they ensure that they also give their fellow legal service providers a tough competition. Coupled with the competition, it also promises exceptionally fast services.



About Greyhound Legal

Greyhound Legal is a legal service firm that has been founded Tye G. Goetz. Greyhoundlegal.com is thus operated by Goetz. He has a considerable experience of 10 years in serving legal documents. reyhoundlegal.com The prominent services that Greyhoundlegal.com provides are legal messenger service, mobile notary public service, courier, and investigators for Washington State.



Please visit http://www.greyhoundlegal.com for more information.



Media Contact: Tye G Goetz

Phone: 253-230-9675

Email: tyegoetz@gmail.com

URL: http://www.greyhoundlegal.com