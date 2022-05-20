New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Professional Liability Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Professional Liability Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Chubb (Switzerland), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Hiscox (Bermuda), Allianz (Germany), Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan), AXA (France), Travelers (United States), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Doctors Company (United States), Marsh & McLennan (United States),.



Professional liability insurance (PLI) is the insurance which protects professionals such as accountants, lawyers, and physicians. It protects them against negligence and other claims initiated by their clients. The professionals who are experts in a specific area opt for this insurance as general liability insurance policies do not offer protection against claims arising out of business-like negligence, malpractice, or misrepresentation. On the basis of the profession of individual the names vary such as malpractice insurance for the medical profession.



by Type (Malpractice Insurance, Errors & Omissions Insurance, Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance, Other Liability Insurance), Organization Size (SMEs, Large enterprise), Duration (Long term, Short term), Distribution channel (Online, Insurance Brokers, Others)



Market Trends:

Adoption of Implementation of Digital Technologies and Analytics in Professional Liability Insurance

Opportunities:

Increasing Awareness About the Professional Liability Insurance

Increase in Number of Professional in Accounting, Architecture, Engineering, Law, Medicine, and Other Specialized Fields



Market Drivers:

Rapid Urbanization Across Emerging Markets are Leading to Shift from an Agro-Based or Industrial Economy to a Service-Sector Economy

Increased Risks for Professionals in Social Media



Challenges:

Longer Time Required for Claim Settlement



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Professional Liability Insurance

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Professional Liability Insurance various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Professional Liability Insurance.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



