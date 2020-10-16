Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Professional Liability Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Professional Liability Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Professional Liability Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Chubb (Switzerland), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Hiscox (Bermuda), Allianz (Germany), Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan), AXA (France), Travelers (United States), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Doctors Company (United States) and Marsh & McLennan (United States).



Professional liability insurance (PLI) is the insurance which protects professionals such as accountants, lawyers, and physicians. It protects them against negligence and other claims initiated by their clients. The professionals who are experts in a specific area opt for this insurance as general liability insurance policies do not offer protection against claims arising out of business-like negligence, malpractice, or misrepresentation. On the basis of the profession of individual the names vary such as malpractice insurance for the medical profession.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Professional Liability Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Rapid Urbanization Across Emerging Markets are Leading to Shift from an Agro-Based or Industrial Economy to a Service-Sector Economy

- Increased Risks for Professionals in Social Media



Market Trend

- Adoption of Implementation of Digital Technologies and Analytics in Professional Liability Insurance



Restraints

- High Costs Associated with Health Insurance Products



Opportunities

- Increasing Awareness About the Professional Liability Insurance

- Increase in Number of Professional in Accounting, Architecture, Engineering, Law, Medicine, and Other Specialized Fields



Challenges

- Longer Time Required for Claim Settlement



The Global Professional Liability Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Malpractice Insurance, Errors & Omissions Insurance, Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance, Other Liability Insurance), Organization Size (SMEs, Large enterprise), Duration (Long term, Short term), Distribution channel (Online, Insurance Brokers, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Professional Liability Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Professional Liability Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Professional Liability Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Professional Liability Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Professional Liability Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Professional Liability Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Professional Liability Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.