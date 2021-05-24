Professional Liability Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025: Chubb, Allianz, AXA

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Professional Liability Insurance Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Chubb (Switzerland),American International Group, Inc. (United States),Hiscox (Bermuda),Allianz (Germany),Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan),AXA (France),Travelers (United States),Assicurazioni Generali (Italy),Doctors Company (United States),Marsh & McLennan (United States)



Brief Summary of Professional Liability Insurance:

Professional liability insurance (PLI) is the insurance which protects professionals such as accountants, lawyers, and physicians. It protects them against negligence and other claims initiated by their clients. The professionals who are experts in a specific area opt for this insurance as general liability insurance policies do not offer protection against claims arising out of business-like negligence, malpractice, or misrepresentation. On the basis of the profession of individual the names vary such as malpractice insurance for the medical profession.



Market Trends:

- Adoption of Implementation of Digital Technologies and Analytics in Professional Liability Insurance



Market Drivers:

- Rapid Urbanization Across Emerging Markets are Leading to Shift from an Agro-Based or Industrial Economy to a Service-Sector Economy

- Increased Risks for Professionals in Social Media



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Awareness About the Professional Liability Insurance

- Increase in Number of Professional in Accounting, Architecture, Engineering, Law, Medicine, and Other Specialized Fields



The Global Professional Liability Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Malpractice Insurance, Errors & Omissions Insurance, Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance, Other Liability Insurance), Organization Size (SMEs, Large enterprise), Duration (Long term, Short term), Distribution channel (Online, Insurance Brokers, Others)



Regions Covered in the Professional Liability Insurance Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Professional Liability Insurance Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Professional Liability Insurance Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Professional Liability Insurance market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Professional Liability Insurance Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Professional Liability Insurance Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Professional Liability Insurance market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



