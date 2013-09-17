Professional Locksmiths at Their Best

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Taking care of faulty equipment at home is both physically taxing and emotionally draining especially after a hard day at work. The task is even more so if it is a faulty lock. You might be in a hurry to go to work and you cannot leave your doors unlocked – at least not in the Brooklyn area. Seeking professional help is the best course of action in such situations. Brooklyn Heights Locksmithoffers both residential and commercial services. The residential services offered by Locksmith Brooklyn Heights includes; Installation of locks, old and new, Repair of all kinds of locks, Fencing, Peephole installation, Patio doors, Garage locks installation and repairs. The Commercial Locksmith Services that Brooklyn Heights Locksmith NY provides includes; Security Systems, Alarms, CCTV, Intercom, Digital locks, Safe opening and Safe installation.



They guarantee top notch services at absolutely low prices. If your situation calls for a locksmith professional then let the locksmith technicians at Brooklyn Heights handle the job for you. Customer satisfaction is their main priority. Brooklyn Heights Locksmith has a team of best technicians, capable of providing first class of locksmith services any time anywhere in Brooklyn Heights, NY and nearby areas. Theirwell-equipped technicians with the modern state of the art tools and knowledge and are highly trained to handle all of your locksmith concerns. Even better, they have a 24 hour emergency lock out services. This is one of the services that help them differentiate themselves from their competitors.



About Brooklyn Heights Locksmiths

Brooklyn Heights Locksmiths have over 15 years’ experience in lock repair, replacement and service, repair every type of high security locks, electric locks, duplications and rekeying, sales, installation and care for safes and vaults, sales of safe deposit and jewelry boxes, as well as repair for mailbox locks.



Contact: http://brooklynheightslocksmithny.net/