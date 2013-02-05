Professional Martial Arts Black Belt Announces Release of New Book: "Cheeseburger ABS: Eat What You Want and Look ABSolutely FABulous"

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Cheeseburger Abs: Eat What You Want And Look ABSolutely FABulous by Al Bargen is a detailed, down to earth guide to having it all. Bargen explains how to get the fit, lean body we all dream of having, without trading our favorite treats for tasteless, boring food. The secret of the Cheeseburger ABS plan is that you do get to have it all, just not all the time.



“It’s all about balance,” said Bargen. “No, you can’t completely gorge yourself every day on junk food, but you don’t have to give up everything you enjoy to lose weight and have the healthy body you want. My program shows you how to get the balance right so you see real change in your body while enjoying life more instead of less.”



You Get Thinner - Your Wallet Does Not



The beauty of the Cheeseburger ABS approach is its informed common sense. There are no magic diet pills, no complicated exercise equipment to clutter up your house. The book is all you need. You do not need to run out and spend a fortune on dodgy potions and silly fads. You just need to understand how your body works and how to balance your diet and exercise for weight loss.



Bargen does not offer a rigid, one size fits all approach. Instead, Cheeseburger ABS looks at the big picture, the way your body processes food and exercise, and gives advice on different ways to make this work for you. Everybody is different, and part of the program is finding what works for you, finding the right type of exercise to stay motivated and get fitter.



Will You Really Lose Weight This Way?



Many weight loss and exercise plans out there involve trudging along with superhuman endurance, but Cheeseburger ABS spells out how to stay motivated, break through plateaus and make changes for the long haul. Bargen busts many myths about diet and exercise. So many people have struggled with their weight because they’ve believed the myths and failed to get the balance right. With Cheeseburger ABS, there is no yo-yo dieting, no crazy extremes and no nonsense – just a healthy body with great abs and an occasional cheeseburger.



About Al Bargen

Al Bargen knows fitness and fat inside and out. After many years as a top ranked martial arts fighter with a stack of black belts and his how training academy, Bargen was injured while lifting. Unable to train for two years, his weight increased dramatically. In Cheeseburger ABS, he shares the strategies that helped him reclaim his body and his health. For more information visit: www.cheeseburgerabsbook.com