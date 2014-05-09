Professional Opera and Crossover Music Performer Jessica Tivens Looks to Raise $20,000 via Kickstarter for the Ariadne Project

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Last fall, several of New York City's finest in the operatic community were observing an audition, and were concerned about where the industry was headed. They commented on the diminishing opportunities for well-qualified, talented singers to share their gifts with the community and wondered what could be done to save this art form.



Today, many opera companies and symphonies are shutting their doors or reducing their seasons and job opportunities are becoming scarcer than ever before. Through the ingenuity of co-producers, Lloyd Arriola and Jessica Tivens, A new idea was born. Produce an opera independently, and have all funding go directly toward the performance and musicians.



The aim of The Ariadne Project is simple - to perform a full "pop-up" opera with orchestra for the general public, giving many talented artists a rare opportunity to showcase their abilities in a major city. This would be the first time that an opera would be independently crowd-funded without any backing from a parent company.



Money donated by the backers will go directly to the performance and the performers themselves instead of an endowment that is significantly burdened by corporate expenses. This is only the beginning for Ms. Tivens. She would love to use this as a means to create a concert series in New York. This series would present masterworks from major composers that aren't performed as often as in the past.



If this production and performance model succeeds, it will be a new way for artists to interact with the community and may help to save the wonderful art form of opera from going extinct. With adequate funding, Jessica and her team can begin their series of concert and opera projects by breathing new life into the art form.



This project will only be funded if at least $20,000 is pledged by Sat, Jun 7 2014 12:35 AM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1g9b57F