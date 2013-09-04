Professional Organizer Kathi Burns to Appear on CW6 Shares How to Organize for a Successful School Year

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Back-to-school time is right around the corner and with it means new schedules, new activities, new clothes and piles of paperwork to get organized. On the Friday, August 23 edition of CW6’s addSpace To Your Life! founder Kathi Burns will be sharing solutions for helping parents get themselves and their kids organized for a successful school year. Burns has just released a new weekly online course, Home Organizing Made Simple, ™ including tips for organizing children, designed to help individuals deal with the “muck that is keeping you stuck.”



Burns believes that an organized home can help individuals achieve success. On the show, she will demonstrate back-to-school tips including making a mom’s school binder or file caddy, using a master family calendar to keep track of activity schedules, creating a drop zone for backpacks and papers to be signed and designating a place to quickly store school artwork and other memories.



For more information on Home Organizing Made Simple™ visit www.homeorganizingmadesimple.com



San Diego Living airs weekday mornings from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on San Diego’s CW 6.



About Kathi Burns

Kathi Burns, founder of addSpace To Your Life!, is a Board Certified Professional Organizer (CPO®) and Image Consultant. Her mission is to empower people to master their environment and personal image by assisting them in taking control, making change and organizing their lives. Kathi has been featured on ABC’s Good Morning America and CBN and is a regular guest expert to magazines like Better Homes and Gardens, and Real Simple Magazine