The Global Professional Services Automation Market Report contains essential details of the industry, intended to help the customers identify the optimum approaches to get ahead in the market and make well-informed decisions. An extensive overview of the global sector included in the report examines vital market information to forecast the growth of the market in the forecast duration. The CAGR of the market for the coming years to 2027 has been estimated based on a detailed assessment of the market with authentic and relevant information pertaining to the different segments of the sector.



Professional services automation is used to standardise corporate procedures and to generate reports, insights, and monitor personnel and programmes. The significance of such programmes is in allowing important data to be evaluated and exchanged through organisations for more informative and timely decision-making. These applications are full enterprise solutions that provide a range of features, including project management, accounting, invoice control, time monitoring, cost management, and resource utilisation. With companies' increasing tendency to digitise and simplify the process, demand for process automation is seeing substantial growth.



The driving and restraining factors prevailing in the industry have been studied to predict their impact on the growth of the Professional Services Automation market in the coming years. This is the only report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its future trends. The coronavirus has widely impacted the world economy, and its aftereffects are elucidated in detail in the report for the Professional Services Automation market.



The report also evaluates other pivotal market aspects including revenue generated, demand and supply dynamics, market value, CAGR, pricing volatility, market share, import/export status, expenditure, and rates of production and consumption, among others. Numerous analytical tools have been employed in this report to predict the potential expansion of the market. The report gives market estimates derived by using both top-down and bottom-up approaches.



It provides an elaborate breakdown of critical market statistics, market estimation, and profiles of leading players operating in the global Professional Services Automation industry.



In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

Autotask Corporation

Changepoint Corporation

Financialforce

Microsoft

Atlassian

Connectwise

Kimble Applications

Mavenlink, Inc.

Oracle

SAP

Upland Software

Projector PSA

Workday

Others



Professional Services Automation product types, applications, geographies, and end-user industries are the key market segments that are comprised in this study. The report speculates the prospective growth of the different market segments by studying the current market standing, performance, demand, production, sales, and growth prospects existing in the market.



Market Drivers

The industry has seen many solutions to technologies that lead to the development of the market. Cloud-based application styles are projected to develop dramatically in the receivable automation industry during the projected timeframe because of their unparalleled versatility in implementation, scalability, increased communication, cost-effectiveness advantages, and global availability. Numerous providers in the market offer payment collection systems via community and private cloud solutions that are accessible in separate licences and pay-per-use systems.



The segmentation included in the report is beneficial for readers to capitalize on the selection of appropriate segments for the Professional Services Automation sector and can help companies in deciphering the optimum business move to reach their desired business goals.



Professional Services Automation market segmentation based on product type:

On-premises, Cloud



Professional Services Automation market segmentation based on application:

Information Technology (IT), Telecom, Architecture, Engineering and Construction, BSFI, Legal Services, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life sciences, Government, Others



Regional Landscape:

North America has a significant market share as the region of North America comprises the majority of business tech companies. These pioneers are constantly working for the development of existing technology and the growth of new business offerings. Greater demand is faced due to the increasing geriatric population in the region, and automation enables seamless management and efficient distribution of available capital.



Major highlights of the global Professional Services Automation market report:

Get intricate knowledge of the Professional Services Automation market.

The factors are segmented into drivers and restraints. Also, there has been made segmentation and sun-segmentation of the market's aspects, like product types, services, regions, and competitive landscape.

It provides a comprehensive analysis to help new entrants strategize and optimize their strengths and neutralize their weaknesses.

Accelerates decision making in view of noteworthy and assessing information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

The report depicts all the analytical details in a well-structured manner, for example, in the statistics, graphs, tables, through which users can more easily grasp detailing. Moreover, it discusses accurate forecasts and gives a detailed research methodology.



The global Professional Services Automation market report answers some important questions for you:

What will be the market potential as well as the concentration of the global Professional Services Automation segment for the forecast period?

What will be the avenues for access to the global Professional Services Automation market for the newly added range?

How are business owners planning to meet the production demand and sales requirements to gain a competitive edge over others?

Which demographic regions will witness a greater demand during the estimated period?

What will be the composition of the target market? What are the gaps? Where do most new opportunities lie?

What will be the consumers' attitude towards the business during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027?



To summarize, the global Professional Services Automation market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.



Table of Contents:

Global Professional Services Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Professional Services Automation

1.1 Professional Services Automation Market Overview

1.1.1 Professional Services Automation Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Professional Services Automation Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Professional Services Automation Market by Type

1.3.1 On-premises

1.3.2 Cloud

1.4 Professional Services Automation Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Information Technology (IT)

1.4.2 Telecom

1.4.3 Architecture, Engineering and Construction

1.4.4 BSFI

1.4.5 Legal Services

1.4.6 Media and Entertainment

1.4.7 Healthcare and Life sciences

1.4.8 Government

1.4.9 Others



2 Global Professional Services Automation Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Professional Services Automation Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future



3 Company (Top Players) Profiles



Continued…..



