Professional skincare products are defined as skincare products that focus on solving problems and offering effective solutions. These products are used and distributed in a day spa/salons, beauty clinics, professional beauty therapists, doctor's offices, professional beauty training institutes, and individual customers. In professional skincare products, the source, grade, purity, and effectiveness of the ingredients are better. The most used ingredient is Vitamin C, which includes Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate (THDA) and Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate (MAP).



Major Players in This Report Include,

L'Oreal (France), P&G (United States), Unilever (United Kingdom), Estee Lauder (United States), Shiseido (Japan), LVMH (France), Lotus Herbals (India), Chanel (France), Amore Pacific Group (South Korea) and Pharma Cosmetics Laboratories Ltd. (Israel)

Market Trend

- Increased Demand for Organic, Clinically Tested Skincare Products



Market Drivers

- The growing population across the globe and rise in disposable income of middle-class families in emerging economies are the key driving factor for the growth of the market.

- Growing Concern of Skin-Related Problems among People

- Rise In Demand for Professional Beauty Care Products



Opportunities

- Advanced Solutions and Latest Developments in Skincare Research

- Increase in E-Commerce Platforms and Strong Distribution Channel



Restraints

- High Cost of the Products owing to Costly Ingredients



Challenges

- Availability of Substitute Products

- Intense Competition in the Cosmetics Industry



The Professional Skincare Productsmarket study is being classified by Type, Applicationsand major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Professional Skincare Products is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Facial Care, Body Care), Application (Spas and Salons, Beauty Clinics, Professional Beauty Training Institutes, Doctors Office, Others), Skin Type (Oily, Dry, Combination), Form (Cream, Powder, Lotion, Others), Sales Channel (Online (E-Commerce Platforms), Treatment Type (Anti-Ageing, Anti-Pigmentation, Anti-Dehydration, Sun Protection)

