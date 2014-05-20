Professional Studio and Newspaper Photographer Amy Pysden Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Exhibit the Spirit of Pipalyatjara and Kalka Through the Lens

Pipalyatjara, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Six young indigenous Anangu women would like to showcase their cultural stories to Australia, revealing the beauty of their isolated and remote country and giving insight into their private worlds through the eyes of a lens.



With adequate support, these talented young artists will join the celebration of culture and artistic talent that is the "Barunga Festival" in the Northern Territory of Australia. They will complete a five week intensive photography course in which they tell elder's stories and connection with country, reveal family and friend relationships and share the passions and spontaneous moments that occur in their community. A series of landscape and portrait photographs will be printed and displayed at the four-day Barunga Festival.



The remote location of Pipalyatjara in the APY Lands (far north-west of South Australia) means that cost of travel is high and limited opportunities exist for exhibiting artistic projects. Your pledges will help in professional printing of chosen images, the creation of a soft cover book to preserve culture and country through the young women's eyes, and the travel to Barunga Festival to showcase their work.



Depending on the amount of funds raised we would love to consider exhibiting their artwork in Adelaide with any profits going directly back to the artist and her family. Hopefully this can assist in providing inspiration for future artistic endeavors and generate a sense of empowerment and pride, helping to break the cycle of unemployment and poverty in remote communities.



This project will only be funded if at least $3,000 is pledged by Fri, Jun 6 2014 4:12 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1k9AAuy