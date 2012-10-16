Professional Stunt Coordinator Todd Bryant Announces New Website for Stunt Coordination Services

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- StuntCoordinator.com is a new website that provides stunt coordination services for entertainment productions worldwide. The website is the creation of professional stunt coordinator Todd Bryant who has over 30 years of stunt coordination experience. According to Bryant, he created the website to provide assistance to any production. The company provides cutting edge action sequences for any genre of entertainment and Bryant’s enthusiasm for stunt coordination simply can’t be matched.



Bryant has been active recently on productions like “Casa de mi Madre” released in the spring of 2012 and the summer of 2012 blockbuster “The Campaign” which is set to be released on DVD and Blu-ray shortly before the presidential election. Those who have trusted Todd with their stunt work have been glad they made that decision. One Director recently stated, “Todd Bryant is a force to be reckoned with and truly a major asset for any stunt coordinating work. Talented and passionate, he brings creative artistry and skill, as well as true professionalism to the set. I look forward to working with him on my future projects!”



Visitors to the website will be able to learn more about Todd and read about his experience with stunt coordination. They will also find Todd’s blog that features news about some of the productions he has been involved with. The website also details all of the services that Todd and his company provide, including stunt coordination, fight coordination, actor training for all types of stunts (fights, falling, harness work, water work, flying, horseback, driving and animal work), stunt riggers, stunt equipment and stunt performers.



Those interested in learning more about Todd and his company can visit the website or contact Todd at 1.855.277.2217. Todd Bryant the Stunt Coordinator is also on Facebook and Twitter.