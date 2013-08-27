Professional Tagline Service Made Affordable Through Slogan Punch

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Slogan Punch is an online slogan service company. Its objective is to promote client business growth by creating catchy slogans and creative business taglines. Slogan Punch understands that good business slogans create a memorable first impression. A business or brand is enhanced and furthered with the help of creative slogans. At Slogan Punch the utmost care is given and plenty effort is put in so that every client has a unique and cutting edge slogan for their company.



The question every slogan and tagline must answer is “What’s in it for me?” And it must do so using only a few words that are chosen carefully to deliver a powerful impression. A great slogan, as the website says, should communicate why the company exists, it should communicate a vision of a better life for its customers, and it must be captivating enough to be memorized instantaneously.



Usually creating a dynamic slogan involves a significant amount of investment in terms of both time and effort. However, at Slogan Punch a client is guaranteed to receive the requested tagline within 72 hours. How is it done?



The Slogan Punch team is made up of slogan professionals each of whom possess a comprehensive understanding of every niche in the market and an extensive knowledge base about tagline development. Once a customer fills in the proprietary questionnaire required by the company, tried and tested slogan development techniques are applied to come up with all the business slogans related to the subject. The list is then narrowed down to around 5 to 10 slogans which bear the most impact and are delivered to the customer as slogan presentations to select from.



One of its clients, Chris Loskot from NowTire.com, reviewed Slogan Punch in this way: “Definitely worth $100! I had a great experience with Slogan Punch. They helped me brainstorm a great name slogan for my product.”



The company also recommends trademark attorneys to its clients once the client has selected one of the slogans presented. Slogan Punch does not retain any creative ownership claims or any such thing. Once a slogan is delivered to a customer, the customer owns full rights to the slogan.



As a tagline service, Slogan Punch guarantees customer service 24/7. The website claims that the company has no hidden agendas and any time clients have a doubt the option to call or email is available.



To know more about slogan services, slogan development, tagline development, and business slogans visit http://www.sloganpunch.com/



About Slogan Punch

Slogan Punch is an online slogan development company. The company aims to deliver high quality tagline service at a fraction of the price that other companies with similar services charge. Slogan Punch is geared towards developing a creative and unique tagline for every customer.



Media Contact

Slogan Punch

2900 Bristol St Suite E201

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Phone: 800-971-4282

Email: Help@SloganPunch.com

Website: http://www.sloganpunch.com/