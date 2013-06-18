Professional Tank & Environmental Is Now Offering Soil Remediation Services

Tullytown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- The staffs at Professional Tank & Environmental have been proudly serving residential and commercial customers for over 30 years. Professional Tank & Environmental offer a variety of services to customers throughout the Delaware Valley. Predominantly known for providing oil tank removal in Philadelphia, Professional Tank & Environmental also help customers with many other needs. Now, Professional Tank & Environmental are helping customers with contamination through their soil remediation services.



Professional Tank & Environmental care about the environment just as much as they care about their customers. When a tank leaks and contaminates the ground, there are serious implications. Professional Tank & Environmental is equipped to fully remediate a contaminated area from start to finish. First, Professional Tank & Environmental will dig up the contaminated dirt and remove it from the area. Then, clean soil will be used to replenish the affected area.



Professional Tank & Environmental will not only remediate the contaminated soil, but they can repair or replace the faulty tank. Furthermore, Professional Tank & Environmental are fully trained on the environmental guidelines governing leaks and contamination of soil. In fact, Professional Tank & Environmental encourages commercial and residential customers whom are affected by a leak to call for a free consultation.



Not everyone is aware of the potential harm and risk associated with contaminated soil. Abandoned tanks and contaminated soil are potential hazards, but Pennsylvania residents may have an advantage in resolving these problems. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will actually offer reimbursement to individuals who decide to remediate contaminated soil. Professional Tank & Environmental is happy to discuss remediation approaches with all of their customers and a free consultation is always provided.



About Professional Tank & Environmental

Professional Tank & Environmental has been providing oil heating for over 30 years to both residential and commercial property owners. As a family owned business they have the experience of working with real estate agencies, insurance companies and other local heating supply businesses. The staff at Professional Tank does not sub-contract any of their work, allowing property owners to trust who it is they are working with. The professionals and family at Professional Tank & Environmental strive to provide the very best installation, tank removal and oil heating services. To learn more visit http://www.professionaltank.com.