Professional Tank & Environmental Now Offering Roth Oil Tanks

Tullytown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- For over 30 years, Professional Tank & Environmental has been serving both residential and commercial customers with the utmost professionalism. Specializing in oil tank removal in Montgomery County, Professional Tank & Environmental believe their customers deserve both quality products and service. Now, the expertise of Professional Tank & Environmental is being matched with the high quality of Roth oil tanks. Customers can take comfort in the fact that they are receiving the best service around, accompanied by some of the highest quality products in the industry.



Roth Industries was originally founded in Germany over 60 years ago. Roth Industries began developing environmentally friendly energy production, distribution, and storage products. Relatively quickly, Roth Industries high quality products became known throughout Germany and spread across the globe. Now, Roth Industries has locations in over 40 different countries and hundreds of millions of dollars in annual sales. Roth Industries has been solidified as a global and industry leading provider of oil tanks.



Whether a customer is in need of an oil tank removal in Chester County or a new installation, Professional Tank & Environmental is the organization for the job. Now, Professional Tank & Environmental is installing Roth oil tanks. When a customer installs a Roth oil tank, they are truly receiving one of the highest quality products available. New Roth oil tanks come with a 30-year warranty. The oil tanks are double walled. The outer tank is a weld-free galvanized steel tank that encases a high-density polyethylene inner tank. The Roth oil tank design is second-to-none, much like the service provided by Professional Tank & Environmental. Now, with the combination of two highly reputable and experienced companies, customers have an easy decision when choosing an oil tank installation



About Professional Tank & Environmental

Professional Tank & Environmental has been providing oil heating for over 30 years to both residential and commercial property owners. As a family owned business they have the experience of working with real estate agencies, insurance companies and other local heating supply businesses. The staff at Professional Tank does not sub-contract any of their work, allowing property owners to trust who it is they are working with. The professionals and family at Professional Tank & Environmental strive to provide the very best installation, tank removal and oil heating services. To learn more visit http://www.professionaltank.com.