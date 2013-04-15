Professional Tank & Environmental Now Offering Soil Remediation Services for Spring 2013

Tullytown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- The idea of having fuel or oil leak into a residential neighborhood or anywhere for that matter, causes quite a stir with safety concerns. As professionals in the heating oil tank industry, Professional Tank & Environmental are now offering soil remediation services for the spring of 2013. With any potential leaks that may have occurred with the tank or other reasons, they can cause areas to shut down completely or lead to potential evacuation.



The family owned business in Pennsylvania has a variety of solutions available for those who are dealing with soil contamination due to a leaking tank. One of the quickest solutions they offer that is the most cost-effective is to excavate the soil that has been contaminated, and completely replace it with entirely new backfill. For those located in the Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware and Lehigh Counties, they will be able to take advantage of Professional Tank’s services if this situation happens to occur.



If any homeowner is worried that they have a potential leak, call the professionals for a free consultation. One must know however, if the leak is from a non-regulated storage tank, they are not required to meet certain guidelines. However, one must keep in mind that because they do not follow specific guidelines they are still subject to environmental laws because it could affect groundwater. One must be aware that the PA Department of Environmental Protection offers programs in order to compensate homeowners who have had soil remediation services due to an oil leak or tank removal. The underground oil tank removal company of Bucks County will be sure to assist any homeowners when it comes to these pressing matters and the safety of others.



About Professional Tank

Professional Tank has been providing oil heating for over 30 years to both residential and commercial property owners. As a family owned business they have the experience of working with real estate agencies, insurance companies and other local heating supply businesses. The staff at Professional Tank does not sub-contract any of their work, allowing property owners to trust who it is they are working with. The professionals and family at Professional Tank & Environmental strive to provide the very best installation, tank removal and oil heating services.



To learn more visit http://www.professionaltank.com