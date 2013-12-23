Professional Tank & Environmental Now Offering Specials on Tank Removal

Tullytown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Professional Tank & Environmental is pleased to announce that they are now offering winter specials for all tank removals. The East Coast has had a mild winter and since the ground isn’t frozen yet, it’s still possible to take advantage of in ground tank removal services.



Removing an old oil tank takes a team of professionals that have the proper tools and equipment that are trained to adhere to the environmental guidelines. Removing an underground tank will also require soil remediation to ensure that the surrounding soil has not been affected. Soil that has been contaminated needs to be cleaned and go through the remediation process as set forth by the Department of Environmental Protection. If not cleaned properly, the contaminates will leak into the local streams and water sources. This can be very dangerous to not only the local residents, but also the surrounding wildlife. Before the ground freezes for the winter, Professional Tank & Environmental is running a special to remove all underground oil tanks. Whether they need to be replaced with a new tank, or an abandoned tank needs to be removed, Professional Tank & Environmental will quickly and efficiently remove and replace the entire unit.



Professional Tank & Environmental services Bucks County, Montgomery County, Chester County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, and Lehigh County. They are centrally located in Tullytown, Pa making it easy to provide services for the surrounding counties. Call today to take advantage of their winter specials. They are also experts in cleaning tanks from sludge and filling with clean fuel making it run more efficiently and burning cleaner. This will make it better for the environment and for the residents of the home. This special will last through the middle of January, so call today to set up an appointment.



About Professional Tank & Environmental

Professional Tank & Environmental has been providing oil heating for over 30 years to both residential and commercial property owners. As a family owned business they have the experience of working with real estate agencies, insurance companies and other local heating supply businesses. The staff at Professional Tank does not sub-contract any of their work, allowing property owners to trust who it is they are working with. The professionals and family at Professional Tank & Environmental strive to provide the very best installation, tank removal and oil heating services. To learn more visit http://www.professionaltank.com.