Professional Tank & Environmental Now Offering Tank Pump-out Services

Tullytown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Professional Tank & Environmental is pleased to announce that they are now offering tank pump-out services. Homeowners may need an existing oil tank pumped out to remove all existing oil. This should be done by a professional company that is aware of the environmental guidelines for removing and disposing of the old oil.



Many oil tanks will form sludge over time and this will cause problems for the tank and the heating system as a whole. It will result in a loss of heat and clogged pipes. The sludge needs to be removed or the consequences can become very costly. For example, the sludge causes stress to the pipes by the increased pressure that occurs when the tank is being filled. This increase pressure can lead to burst pipes, which can lead to a costly clean up of the oil spill. Many homeowners may try to pump out the old oil themselves, but this is not recommended as it can lead to a very dangerous, messy, and toxic situation. If any of the old oil spills or leaks during the pump out, then that area needs to be professionally cleaned. Once all the oil is pumped out, the homeowners need to dispose of the oil according to the exact environmental guidelines. The environmental guidelines are set forth by the PADEP and must be followed very carefully.



Professional Tank & Environmental also offers services for temporary fuel supply set-up, oil supply line repair, oil supply line replacement, fill and vent piping repair, oil tank leg repair, and foundation repair. If in need of an oil tank pump out, call Professional Tank & Environment to feel confident that the job is being handled in the safest and most environmentally friendly manner.



About Professional Tank & Environmental

Professional Tank & Environmental has been providing oil heating for over 30 years to both residential and commercial property owners. As a family owned business they have the experience of working with real estate agencies, insurance companies and other local heating supply businesses. The staff at Professional Tank does not sub-contract any of their work, allowing property owners to trust who it is they are working with. The professionals and family at Professional Tank & Environmental strive to provide the very best installation, tank removal and oil heating services. To learn more visit http://www.professionaltank.com.