Professional Tank & Environmental Now Offering Their Services for Oil Tank Replacements This Spring

Tullytown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- As the weather warms up, properties that utilize underground oil storage tanks for heat may begin to see the effects of sludge buildup, resulting from condensation during the winter. With older tanks, the life span is waning and property owners are risking tank failure if not properly treated. When properties are in need of a new tank, Professional Tank & Environmental is announcing their services for oil tank replacements this spring season. The company possesses all local permits required for the project, and provide an initial visit to the property to discuss what measures need to be taken for replacement.



For optimal safety, the crew will remove all petroleum products, disposing of the oil in compliance with state regulations. For properties that used an existing oil tank, the professionals will remove the tank, examine the soil to ensure it is not contaminated, and install a replacement. There are many factors that must be addressed when preparing for oil tank replacement in Chester County, including the marking of utilities to ensure safety. During the tank removal, the professionals will analyze the tank and surrounding soil to see if there has been any damage or leaks.



Once the aging or damaged tank has been removed, Professional Tank & Environmental will level the ground and operate their high quality machinery to install a replacement. When needing oil tank removal in Philadelphia, the professionals are relied on to provide high quality services during each and every project. The replacement tank is pressure tested to make sure connections in the oil supply line or piping lines are not broken when the tank is mounded with soil. They work diligently and proficiently to leave their clients completely satisfied, and the property protected. Their ProGuard program leaves clients protected from unforeseen costs related with the tank.



When interested in a tank cleaning or replacement, be sure to browse their website today to see how they can help.



About Professional Tank & Environmental

Professional Tank & Environmental is family owned and operated, providing over 30 years of experience in the oil heating industry. They serve both residential and commercial property owners in the greater Philadelphia area. They pride themselves on operating in-house, not contracting any of their work. This allows customers to trust they are getting the personalized service they deserve. Commonly, Professional Tank & Environmental works with insurance companies, heating supply businesses, and real estate agencies. The crew strives to provide the very best installation, tank removal and oil heating services.



To learn more, please visit http://www.professionaltank.com.