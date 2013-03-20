Tullytown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- In some cases where a residential or commercial property is no longer in need of their underground oil heat, it is wise to properly abandon the existing tank, which is where Professional Tank & Environmental contractors come into play. So, when underground tank removal in Bucks County is not possible to be removed the proper procedure must be taken place. This is why Professional Tank & Environmental now offers tank abandonment services.



As a family owned and operated business, Professional Tank has over 30 years of experience in the oil heating industry. When removal is not possible, most townships will allow for the tank to be cut out, cleaned, and filled with concrete or sand. With that being said, Professional Tank & Environmental makes sure that there have been no prior leaks of any oil before filling the tank. The local township will do a proper soil analysis before filling it in so that the land has not been compromised due to a leak.



The contractors at Professional Tank & Environmental are happy to offer their services to both residential and commercial owners when this instance does arise. When doing so, a permit must be obtained to confirm proper closure and sealing of an unused underground oil tank. Professional Tank will empty out the existing oil tank and remove any leftover sludge that is left in the bottom of the tank to properly abandon it. They are dedicated to servicing all underground oil tanks properly to ensure there are no costly environmental problems or expenses down the line.



About Professional Tank & Environmental

Professional Tank & Environmental has been providing oil heating for over 30 years to both residential and commercial property owners. As a family owned business they have the experience of working with real estate agencies, insurance companies and other local heating supply businesses. The staff at Professional Tank does not sub-contract any of their work, allowing property owners to trust who it is they are working with. The professionals and family at Professional Tank & Environmental strive to provide the very best installation, tank removal and oil heating services. To learn more visit http://www.professionaltank.com