Professional Tank & Environmental Now ProGuard Authorized Provider

Tullytown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- For over three decades, Professional Tank & Environmental have provided the highest quality of service to customers in the greater Philadelphia area. Specializing in oil tank replacement in Montgomery County, Professional Tank & Environmental serve both residential and commercial customers. When choosing an above or below ground oil tank, not all manufacturers are created equal. Professional Tank & Environmental choose to install only the highest quality products. Just as some manufacturers stand above the rest, so do service providers. Now, Professional Tank & Environmental are a ProGuard Authorized tank removal and soil remediation provider.



Professional Tank & Environmental offer a wide range of services. New installations of both above and underground tanks, soil remediation, and oil tank replacement are just a few of the services provided by Professional Tank & Environmental. Furthermore, Professional Tank & Environmental are ProGuard authorized, which leaves their customers with an added peace of mind. ProGuard is a program in which customers can participate in a protective service agreement. There are ProGuard service agreements for both above and underground tanks. Program participants are offered protection from unseen costs associated with a tank.



A ProGuard service agreement for an aboveground tank typically covers up to $50,000 for soil remediation, $1,500 for a tank replacement, and coverage of all tank lines.



An underground tank service agreement typically covers up to $100,000 for soil remediation, $1,500 to replace tank with AST, and $2,000 to replace tank with UST. Whether it is an oil tank replacement in Chester County or soil remediation in Philadelphia, Professional Tank & Environmental is the ProGuard authorized provider for the job.



About Professional Tank & Environmental

Professional Tank & Environmental has been providing oil heating for over 30 years to both residential and commercial property owners. As a family owned business they have the experience of working with real estate agencies, insurance companies and other local heating supply businesses. The staff at Professional Tank does not sub-contract any of their work, allowing property owners to trust who it is they are working with. The professionals and family at Professional Tank & Environmental strive to provide the very best installation, tank removal and oil heating services. To learn more visit http://www.professionaltank.com.