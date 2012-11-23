Professional Tips Towards Better Carpet Cleaning

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Do homeowners need to know more than where in the closet, the vacuum cleaner is and when they should change the vacuum bag? Trite as it may sound, most people stop thinking about carpet cleaning with such basic thoughts. Pets and animal lovers always wrestle with the notion of keeping their furry friends close to their hearts while they do what animals always do, leave their animal residues on their master’s carpet. What should a homeowner do to maximize their health via sound carpet cleaning practices?



Firstly, there are very scientific reasons for addressing proper care and attention to proper and regular maintenance of carpet cleaning care. “What you don’t see won’t hurt you” is a common attitude that many people take or they feel that the vacuum bag provides all the evidence needed to demonstrate the effectiveness of their cleaning efforts. A thorough vacuuming is only a pre-requisite step towards the carpet cleaning process. Most people view only the removal of stains and visible dirt, however that only scratches the surface of where carpet cleaning needs to go. Germs, with sand and dirt that permeate a carpet where heavy traffic and wear and tear impact the life of the carpet while also leaving residue that affects personal hygiene and health.



Secondly, the o rder of cleaning where shampoo and solutions that are mixed with water must be applied with the proper temperature and pressure to enhance the carpet cleaning within the fibers and areas that such solutions are applied.



Thirdly, there is the drying process that is dependent upon the climate and demographic region where the carpet cleaning is taking place. Tampa Bay, a somewhat humid area with high density of warm weather will require drying of a carpet with air conditioning running since there is often a 50% or greater percentage of humidity there. Whereas in Northern climates where humidity is in the 8-10% range, the natural air in the environment can be used by opening doors and windows for a natural drying process.



Fourthly, it is necessary to understand that many commercial carpet cleaners apply water and soap without rinsing the carpet again which leaves a residue and film on the carpet that only gathers more dirt and grime analogous to washing your hair with shampoo without rinsing it with clean water. Sounds basic and common sense, correct? Well, easier said than done in many instances.



The order of applications and work being done is critically important in order to maximize the professional carpet cleaning process. In order to stand the carpet’s fibers erect is important in cleaning around the material fibers from the bottom up. Working around the application through to drying phase requires a systematic order of events while cleaning a home or large area needing carpet cleaning and maintenance.



About accentamerican.com

For more professional carpet cleaning tips and better ways to take care of your home’s flooring areas, contact Accent American at (813) 621-6015 http://www.accentamerican.com.