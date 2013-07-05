Professional Web Design Company Orangesoft Unveils New Website

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Crisp, clean cutting edge designs are the trademarks of professional web design company Orangesoft and now they have some new digs to showcase their work both online and at their new office space.



Located in Kuala Lampur, Orangesoft’s new office is conveniently located for its Malaysia web design clients. Now clients can also get a preview of one of Malaysia’s premier web designer’s work, rates, and services by visiting orangsoft.my. Orangesoft likes to tell its clients that they can “pay peanuts” but “get gorillas.” Now clients can see what they mean when they claim to have affordable prices for superior quality. One of the best features of the new website is seeing the company’s website design price breakdown.



In addition, they offer an online portfolio of their website design work. Clients can see a range of designs used for corporate, properties and other organizations and businesses. Some of their past clients have included Hotel Richbaliz, Binastra, Meca and more.



The new website orangesoft.my also gives a summary of the company’s services. Orangesoft tells its online visitors “Create a website that gets you noticed! Leave the mind boggling hard work for us and we will guarantee your satisfaction.” Their initial service starts with web design but it can include additional amenities. Orangesoft uses the cutting edge platform Drupal CMS to construct its website designs. Drupal CMS supports the latest technologies the web has to offer. The Orangesoft team is well-versed in SEO and implements Search Engine Optimization elements into the overall design of a website.



Orangesoft also offers website maintenance for its clients, by providing the latest updates as they happen in the online world. In addition they provide e-commerce solutions directly into the design plan for those clients who are buying and selling in the virtual world. E-commerce is an essential web design asset for most companies and yet finding a reliable solution can prove frustrating without the help of professionals.



With a new website design of their own and new office space, Orangesoft is poised to provide their Malaysia customers with expert advice, designs and website builds.



About Orangesoft

Located in Kuala Lampur, Orangesoft is the premier professional website design company for Malaysia properties, universities, organizations and more. They offer web site design, e-commerce solutions and web maintenance at an affordable price. For more information, visit http://www.orangesoft.my.



No. 56-2, Jalan Tasik Utama 7,

Medan Niaga Tasik Damai, Sungai Besi,

Kuala Lumpur 57000, Malaysia