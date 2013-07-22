Professional Woman Network 2013 International Conference Speaker

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Linda Ellis Eastman is CEO of The Professional Woman Network (PWN) an international consulting organization dedicated to the empowerment of women and youth on a global basis. Ms. Eastman announced that Dr. Amicitia Maloon-Gibson, was selected as one of Fifteen internationally recognized speakers who will provide powerful strategies to build self-confidence in women while providing the tools to increase self-esteem, overcome toxic relationships,develop leadership skills and innovative thinking to build confidence personally and professionally.



Dr. Gibson is one of over 3800 members of PWN. She is an in-demand speaker that has presented at PWN Five times at this annual event with "Stellar proformance and whooed her audience." She is an Executive Career Strategist, author and speaker with her latest releases: "Stepping Stones to Success," and "Growing and Empowering Future Leaders(Executives) Now." She provides keynotes and workshops for women and men who want to grow in their careers, relationships and life.



Dr. Gibson is a recognized "Top Success and Career Strategist Executive." Her brand is indicative by her career proformance serving in several top federal agencies and as a Board of Director as several corporations.