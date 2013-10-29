Professionals and Novice Writers Have Rare Opportunity to Learn from Writing Expert, Author and Lecturer, Dr. Daryl D. Green

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- It is time to write that book. Yes, that one. The saying goes that most people have ‘at least one book in them.’ Well, if that indeed is true, then where do aspiring as well as professional writers learn the correct steps for writing or publishing their book and other types of publications? An upcoming workshop presented by Dr. Daryl Green is a great place to start. Dr. Green is an expert lecturer and renown writer and will present his acclaimed ‘Publishing and Marketing for Professionals’ Seminar on Saturday, November 9th at 1pm at the My Place Performing Arts Center in Knoxville for free. The Center is located at 734 Hall of Fame Drive, Knoxville, TN 37917.



Though the seminar is being offered at no cost to participants, donations are encouraged and will benefit the My Place Performing Arts Center. Founded in April of 2012, My Place helps disadvantaged students learn how to play musical instruments and have a better quality of life. Founded by Paul Daniel, the center has helped over many youth since it opened its doors. Mr. Daniels is the Director of the Center and Betty Blackman is senior executive for People Empowering People Project (PEPP),



Much of the material that Dr. Green will share in the seminar can be found in his latest book, Writing for Professionals. This book is a step-by-step guide for writers to advance their careers in the field. Workshop participants will learn effective ways to produce, publish and promote products in the fastest ways available and how to utilize the right services. Also, Dr. Green will teach those interested in ghostwriting how to write and edit books. Finally, workshop attendees will discover additional revenues by producing materials and demonstrating their commitment to solving problems in society.



Dr. Green is one of the leading authorities on product development with more than 30 books and DVDs published in 10 years. He noted that, "With the current financial crisis in our country, everyone is looking for an angle. If a person is serious about gaining influence, then he or she needs to turn to writing.”



Professionals and novices across the country are using the power of the written word to build their careers. This workshop is an excellent opportunity to listen to a much sought after expert in the field and it is for a great cause. Green talks about the Center’s great work in helping young people. "I think it's important to give back. Paul Daniels and Betty Blackman are struggling to give young people an opportunity in life. If people want to help, show up and give!”



For more information or to register for the ‘Publishing and Marketing for Professionals’ workshop, contact Paul Daniels, Director of My Place Performing Arts Center at 865-898-4604.



About Daryl D. Green and "Writing for Professionals"

Leadership Development expert, Dr. Daryl D. Green, lectures and writes about contemporary issues impacting individuals and businesses. He has been quoted by USA Today, Ebony Magazine, Associated Press, and American Urban Radio as well as a wide variety of professional societies across the nation. With over 20 years of management experience, Dr. Green has a well-respected reputation for delivering solutions. Dr. Green is proud to announce his latest book release "Writing for Professionals," a valuable tool for career advancement.



Writing for Professionals is available online at Amazon.com and other book retailers. You can also view the book trailer on Youtube.com at http: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvG42TY581s



For more information about the book or the author, please contact Donna Gilliard at 865-216-9209. Dr. Green is available for media interviews.



Contact:

Donna Gilliard

865-216-9209

823donna@comcast.net