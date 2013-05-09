ProfessionalSEOServicesCompany.com Gives Away Free Apps to Help Small Business Owners

Westminster, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- ProfessionalSEOServicesCompany.com is currently giving away apps to help small business owners finally understand the mystery of how local business SEO is done...so they can easily do it themselves.



"Most small business owners have no clue where to start when it comes to advertising their business online," said Patty Hong, founder of ProfessionalSEOServicesCompany.com.



"By making this app available for free, we're hoping to educate and empower more business owners about how to boost their online visibility easily enough," she added.



Free app could be accessed directly at http://www.MyLocalBusinessMarketing.com



App provides the business owner with an easy-to-use solution for one of the biggest challenges business owners face on the internet concerning local business SEO…how to be more visible online.



- App tells business owners the 10 top ranking business directories to be listed in



- App provides users access – at the touch of a button (literally) – to the 10 business directories that consistently rank on the first page of the search engines in their country. These countries are: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.



- App shows step by step how to properly create listings in Google and other online business directories.



Before A Business Uses Free App

When someone types the name of a business into the search engines, most often the business they’re looking for shows up only once or twice on the first page of the results… and sometimes not at all! This makes it very difficult for a consumer to find the business online.



After A Business Uses Free App

After using the app, when someone types the name of a business into the search engines, the business will appear multiple times on the first page… and sometimes it will dominate all 10 of the first page results. This makes it drop-dead easy for consumers to find the business online.



Free app will save a ton of time and confusion for small business owners by showing where to list a business to be effective and exactly how to properly create listings in every online directories.



