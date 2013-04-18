Professor Philip Eng Returns to Singapore to Provide Respiratory Diagnosis and Care

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- In Singapore, the largest causes of mortality are non-communicable diseases like cancer, which together with pulmonary heart disease account for 60% of the total deaths. Among these, there is a large number of acute respiratory infections, throat and lung cancer in Singapore. This is thought to be in part due to high levels of air pollution. Whatever the case, the need for early diagnosis and treatment of these conditions is essential, and Professor Philip Eng, after spending much of his career in the United States, has returned to Singapore on a mission to provide the very best quality care for patients.



The practice provides CT scans, flexible and rigid bronchoscopy, allergy testing, vaccination and mechanical ventilation among a host of other simple and complex screenings and procedures related to respiratory health, helping to identify and treat a wide variety of conditions effectively.



The practice’s website allows individuals to search by condition to find the services appropriate to them in the case of existing or persistent ailments, or offers a simple contact form for individual to make initial enquiries, together with a twenty four hour answering service for important or emergency calls.



A spokesperson for Professor Eng’s practice explained, “Anyone who visits the practice is immediately put at ease by the professionalism of the staff and of Professor Eng himself, who’s knowledge of respiratory diagnosis and treatment is second to none, having published almost a hundred peer reviewed articles and books. Whether visitors require scans, screenings, vaccinations or surgical procedures, Professor Eng is the premier lung specialist in Singapore, and his practice is capable of delivering an international quality of care, and specialises in early diagnosis and treatment.”



About Philip Eng

Professor Philip Eng graduated from the National University of Singapore in 1984 and subsequently completed his Masters of Medicine (Internal Medicine) in 1989. He then went on to do advanced training in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and the University of California. His interests are in Lung Cancer, Bronchoscopy (both flexible and rigid), Intensive Care and Chest Radiology. He has performed more than 200 rigid bronchoscopies, stents, NdYAG lasers and Argon Plasma photo-coagulation. For more information, please visit: http://www.philipeng.com.sg