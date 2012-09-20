Profile Defenders Releases 1 Year Study on Online Reputation Management

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- This week Profile Defenders releases results of their yearlong study on Online Reputation Management. The research has thrown light on some previously ignored factors in web reputation management on the account of the difference in the way we seek information online.



Some of the preliminary findings of the research in Profile Management were released in The Wall Street journal in July. "The research identifies a potential investment of $700 million on tech tools or platforms to monitor customer opinions on the Web which is nearly more than twice the investment last year. The Research has also revealed 55% of all Internet users read other people’s reviews & ratings with 82% of them trusting the reviews." says David Lynn, co-founder of the leading ORM firm which addresses client’s biggest nightmares on the web.



Profile-Defenders is also listed as a budding Change-maker and are known for their community efforts. Replying to our question on how they handle the negative reviews he replied“We push unwanted press back to page 2, 3, 4, or 5 of search results. This is achieved by posting positive facts and useful information about the company."



The company is currently using multiple channels like Culinate to create awareness about reputation management. The research found 50% of all internet users over the age of 18 have left a review online and that 84% of Customers are actually willing to pay more for companies who have excellent reviews .While 78% of the Internet users believe reviews are the most credible form of advertising.



People have begun seeking advice online to find the best deals and also to find the quality of service offered before walking in, some of the most popular sites on the World Wide Web today deal with reviews: Yelp.com, CitySearch, Google Places, ConsumerAffairs.com, TripAdvisor.com, Angie's List, and Yahoo Local; all of which allow reviews whether the business or brand approves of the content. In fact people reach out to find out about Profile Defenders Reviews before seeking their services. Commenting on this Mr. Lynn said"The increase in the number of people using the internet for information is increasing every day especially with everybody having a smartphone in their pocket. This has become a major concern for many businesses as anyone, even a disgruntled employee, an unreasonable customer or a bored blogger from another end of the world could damage the reputation of a business by posting negative information."



