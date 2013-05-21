Profile Defenders Reviews the Importance of Website Security in a New and Informative Article

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Profile Defenders, a company that provides online reputation management services, has just posted a new article on its website that discusses how crucial it is for businesses to have secure websites and databases. The article is in response to a recent hacking issue at Reputation.com where some of their clients’ information was compromised.



Since the day Profile Defenders opened for business, it has strived thanks to their 100 percent success rate in suppressing unwanted online material from page 1 of Google search results. As the new article noted, part of this involves having a business website that is as safe from hackers as possible. The company also works hard to keep its clients and other visitors to its website educated and informed about any news that pertains to the online reputation management industry. For example, in another recent blog post, Profile Defenders, reviews how some writers and editors may think they understand how reputation management works, but then create articles that prove their lack of knowledge on the industry and thus discrediting themselves as knowledgeable personnel on the ORM industry.



One major mistake that many journalists make, the new blog noted, is they may create a “fluff piece” of sorts in order to make up for their lack of knowledge about the industry. Although some of these writers may be described as experts in the field of reputation management, the article on Profile Defenders said this is not always the case.



“Another thing that they fail to realize is that the reputation management industry is run by some of the best SEO’s and marketing experts online,” the article explained.



“While that is typically a very good thing it also creates a way for competitors to use false reviews to drive new business which for a boutique firm would end up causing more time being spent on their own web presence when in essence the bottom line is the client comes first and always should.”



The bottom line, the Profile Defenders review of the journalists said, is for readers to take stories on the online reputation management industry with a proverbial grain of salt.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Profile Defenders is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read more about the reputation management services that they provide, and how they can help their clients build trust and credibility. Depending on the severity of the unwanted results prices range from $3,000 to $20,000 to clean up unwanted results with their 100 percent guarantee service.



About Profile Defenders

Profile Defenders is a company that specializes in online reputation management services. They have been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Baltimore Sun, Forbes, Chicago Tribune, Crunchbase. Indy Star, Entreprenuer.com, Reuters, Sun-Sentinel, and many others. Thanks to the company’s years of experience removing negative listings, Profile Defenders can get great reviews from their clients’ satisfied customers using a number of different techniques. For more information, please visit http://www.profiledefenders.com