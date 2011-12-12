Profile Defenders Sees Significant Rise in Businesses Suffering Negative Publicity Online

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2011 -- According to reputation management services firm Profile Defenders, the last two years have seen a spike in clients needing help with falsified negative information online. The firm behind ProfileDefenders.com utilizes proprietary technology, SEO experts and seasoned negotiators to remove attacks, rumors, distortions and inappropriate slanders against companies and individuals online.



With the business world and the Web being synonymous, there has been a rise in online negative listings and comments that seriously damage businesses of all types. This content turns up anywhere and everywhere on the Web. Both online and offline businesses are equally affected due to the rise of mobile devices such as iPods and iPhones enabling millions to look for local business information. “Most major Websites have no restrictions for misrepresented posting on a business or individual, which has resulted in more clients coming to ProfileDefenders.com for help in repairing their online business reputation,” said a Profile Defenders specialist.



Profile Defenders utilizes a combination of Internet tools, negotiating skills with Webmasters and major Websites, legal knowledge and an in-depth understanding of how the search engines work to clear online reputations. The ProfileDefenders.com team of SEO experts can craft campaigns to successfully replace negative listings with positive listings that are factual, truthful and more than merely promotional. “Our custom-tailored services and experience allows us to prepare the necessary paperwork to prove content as libelous or slanderous, flag inappropriate or inaccurate content, and much more,” said the specialist.



The ProfileDefenders.com Website and firm offers three plans with varying levels of service that can include everything from specific reputation cleanup processes utilizing their proprietary Social Network software to paid national press releases, a personal account manager and priority support. Profile Defenders has no setup fee and clients can change or cancel their account at any time. “Results, service and security are everything, so our clients can rest assured that their information is totally private,” said the specialist.



Their high success rate reveals thousands of clients that have eliminated negative publicity and restored their reputation. Many results can be seen in as little as 24 to 48 hours. “Rather than feeling threatened by something posted by a disgruntled ex-employee, competitor or customer who has misunderstood your business practice, the Internet should help your business grow and prosper,” said the Profile Defenders specialist.



About Profile Defenders

Profile Defenders is a reputation management services firm that works with businesses, corporations and individuals worldwide. The firm utilizes proprietary technology, SEO experts and seasoned negotiators to remove attacks, rumors, distortions and inappropriate slanders against their clients from all online sources. They are the only company in the industry that guarantees their work and will not stop working until all of the offending web pages are off of page 1 of Google search results. Their satellite offices are located in New York City, Washington D.C. and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.