Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of "Profile of Lac-Mac: an innovative supplier of reusable protective textile products" market report to its offering Lac-Mac specialises in the manufacture and supply of reusable textile products which are designed to provide protection in health care environments and in industries where workers are exposed to hazardous materials or inclement weather conditions.



The company's garments are manufactured from high-tech barrier fabrics which meet rigorous performance standards laid down by leading standards organisations. In addition, they are characterised by a high degree of quality and innovation -- for which the company has earned a strong reputation in the health care sector. All of Lac-Mac's products are made to order at its facility in Canada and the majority are sold directly to customers by the company's sales team. Lac-Mac has established a firm position in a niche market in which it has over 90 years of experience, and it hopes to leverage this experience to become the leading supplier of reusable medical clothing in North America. The report highlights the company's development, products, product manufacture and sale and corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, as well as providing an outlook for the future.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/159183/profile-of-lac-mac-an-innovative-supplier-of-reusable-protective-textile-products.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604