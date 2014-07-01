Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of "Profile of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle: a leading retailer of premium branded apparel in India" market report to its offering Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, based in Bangalore, India, is a leading retailer of branded apparel in India.



The company is active mainly in the men's wear segment, and sells its products through an extensive network of stores as well as online. In January 2012 Madura Fashion & Lifestyle centralised its research and development (R&D) activities in a new Knowledge Management Centre (KMC). This is the only centre of its kind in India and represents Madura Fashion & Lifestyle's commitment to innovation, and to providing consumers with quality products. In order to increase its share of the domestic apparel market, Madura Fashion & Lifestyle has identified India's emerging women's wear and children's wear markets, as well as growing demand for casual wear, as opportunities for diversification. However, the company faces challenges in the retail environment. Although Madura Fashion & Lifestyle is a large company relative to most apparel retailers in India, it may not be sufficiently diversified to compete with large-format retailers and international brands. This report highlights the company's development, corporate structure, brands and products, joint ventures, and retail and distribution network. It also provides insight in the company's business strategy, markets, competition, challenges, research and development (R&D), corporate social responsibility (CSR) and financial performance, as well as an outlook for the future. The report serves as an indispensable case study for those who want insight on a leading Indian apparel retailer.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

